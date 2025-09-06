Assam Govt notifies 6th addition, expanding Kaziranga National Park

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has officially notified the 6th addition to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, expanding its protected landscape by 47,391.33 hectares. The notification issued by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department under Section 35 (4) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, will come into effect immediately upon publication in the state gazette.

The new addition spans across four districts—Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath—covering the subdivisions of Bokakhat, Koliabor, Tezpur, Biswanath, and Gohpur. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

The notification clarifies that the declaration will not affect the innocent passage rights of vessels and boats through the main channel of the Brahmaputra River.

The expanded boundaries have been carefully demarcated with GPS coordinates based on the World Geodetic System (WGS 84). The southern boundary connects to the existing northern limits of Kaziranga National Park and its earlier extensions, while the western side runs along the Old Kolia Bhomora Bridge. The northern and eastern boundaries extend across Sonitpur and Biswanath districts before looping back to the starting point.

With this addition, Kaziranga—already a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India’s most celebrated tiger reserves—further strengthens its role in biodiversity conservation and ecological security in Assam.

