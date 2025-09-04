Sri Sathya Sai Prem Jyoti reaches Golaghat with message of unity

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: As part of the nationwide journey to uphold unity, integrity, and brotherhood among all religions, castes, and communities ahead of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the sacred Sri Sathya Sai Prem Jyoti reached Golaghat on September 1.

The divine Jyoti, which began its journey from Puttaparthi Prashanti Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh, arrived in Dibrugarh on August 30 before being ceremonially received near Kakodonga by Dr. Giridhar Phukan, Convenor of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Golaghat, and District Secretary Bipul Rajkumar. A grand welcome awaited the Jyoti at Sadhana Nilayam (Child Development Centre), where devotees gathered in devotion through Omkar, Vedam, Sai Gayatri, Bhajans, and Jyoti Dhyan.

On September 2, the day began with Suprabhatam and Nagar Sankirtan, followed by Astotra Shatnam Paath. A grand procession carrying the sacred Jyoti moved through Golaghat town, returning to Sadhana Nilayam where Balvikaash and Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar students offered Bhajans. Addressing the gathering, Assam State President of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Dr. Gokul Das, spoke about the spiritual significance of Sai Prem Jyoti and its role in spreading the teachings of Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba. Devotees later received blessings through collective prayers and Bhajans.

On September 3, the Jyoti was ceremoniously handed over to the Manipur Sai Organisation at Khatkhati in Dimapur in the presence of Dr. Gokul Das, Dr. Giridhar Phukan, and Pulak Barua. The event marked another milestone in the journey of Sri Sathya Sai Prem Jyoti, carrying forward the message of love, service, and unity among mankind.

Also Read: ‘Sri Sathya Sai Prem Pravahini’ chariots to reach Assam border on October 1

Also Watch: