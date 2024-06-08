Assam Govt Organizes Intensive Awareness Campaign on Harmful Effects of Tobacco Use in Laharighat, Morigaon

Morigaon: To create intensive awareness on harmful effects of tobacco use, particularly among the youth and rural communities, an awareness meeting was organized by Social Justice and Empowerment,Government of Assam supported by Laharighat Child Development Project Office, Morigaon and initiated by Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan at the auditorium hall of Laharighat Block development office on Friday. The Child Development Project Officer Jitu Deka delivered the inaugural speech in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the CDPO asked the attended AWWs, AWHs and students to co-operate with the district tobacco control cell led by Dr Jayaprava Bodo who has been conducting the intensive awareness campaigns and make the greater Laharighat block a tobacco-free zone soon.

Earlier, senior supervisors of Laharighat CDPO office Satya Deka, Manumai Kathar, Begum Faria Kamal, Namita Barman, Namita Saikia and Bhagyashree Borkataki felicitated the invited guests in the programme.

A power-point presentation programme on tobacco consumption and its harmful effect was displayed by Dr. Jaya Prava Bodo, Nodal Officer, DTCC, Morigaon.

Besides, a street play on the tobacco consumption and its effect were held here. The AWWs of Laharighat ICDS project performed the street play. The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of MGMH, Laharighat Dr. Utpal Thakuria, SA Rantu Thakuria and poshan team.

