‘Birubala Rabha left an indelible mark on movement against social evils’: CM Sarma Visits Family of Late Birubala Rabha, Pledges to Immortalize Her Anti-Witch-Hunting Legacy

GOALPARA: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the bereaving family members of the late Birubala Rabha, the Padma Shri awardee who had launched a long crusade against the practice of witch-hunting in the rural parts of the State, at her residence in Thakurvila village in North Garo Hills in Meghalaya bordering Goalpara district of Assam. Birubala Rabha, who had dedicated her life to fighting all forms of social evils and superstitions, breathed her last on May 13 following her battle against cancer.

The Chief Minister, speaking to media persons at the location, expressed his gratitude towards Birubala Rabha for her life-long crusade against social evils and superstitious beliefs once prevalent widespread across the State. Her demise can be counted as an irreparable loss for the State, he stated, adding the State government would take every step within its capacity to ensure the legacy of the late Padma Shri awardee is immortalized. She left an indelible mark in the society’s attempt at fighting social evils and superstitious practices, the Chief Minister added. He urged upon every individual in the State to extend their wholehearted support in the State government’s and the civil society groups’ initiatives aimed at raising awareness against social evils such as witch-hunting, etc.

Responding to the request from her admirers to declare May 13, the day of her death, as the “Day against Superstitions Beliefs”, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the matter would be discussed in the State Cabinet. The State government would also look into the demand for the construction of a statue of Birubala Rabha, he added. Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, Chief of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, along with senior officials were present too.

