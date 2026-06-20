Assam Govt Sanctions Modern Gallery Project at Tezpur Polo Ground to Boost Regional Sports

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TEZPUR: The Tezpur District Sports Association has initiated a major infrastructure development project at the historic polo field, with the foundation stone for a modern gallery and allied facilities laid on Thursday. The project, estimated at nearly Rs 8 crore, has been sanctioned by the Assam Government following the intervention of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava formally laid the foundation stone in the presence of association President Jiten Barthakur and others.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prithiraj Rava said that the construction of the state-of-the-art gallery would begin immediately and would provide a major boost to sports development in the region.

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