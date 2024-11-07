Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava Inaugurates Rabi Crop Seed Distribution for Farmers in Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Under the initiative of the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava inaugurated the Rabi crop seed distribution programme for farmers from the Depota and Ghoramari agricultural circles. The ceremony took place in the conference hall of the Joint Agriculture Director Office at Mazgaon, Tezpur.

The event was attended by District Development Commissioner Lakshinandan Saharia, Joint Agriculture Director (Northern Region) Bhabani Nath, District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarma, Assistant Directors of Agriculture Manoj Kumar Narzary, Naren Sharma, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officers Pranab Bora and other dignitaries.

Under various schemes like the Food and Nutrition Development Scheme (FNS), the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-OS), and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for 2024-25, seeds of mustard, pea, wheat, onion, and lentils were distributed to around 40 progressive farmers. Among the recipients were prominent farmers such as Pradeep Bora, Hiranya Keot, Himangshu Bora, Mahfuzul Islam, Hamid Khan, and Bijit Das, who received mustard seeds.

During the seed distribution ceremony, MLA Prithiraj Rava encouraged farmers to become self-reliant through agriculture and explore alternative avenues. Highlighting the dominance of onion from other states in the local market, he emphasized, “Our farmers have yet to engage in large-scale commercial onion cultivation. With the support from the Agriculture Department, there is no need to worry about price increases if onion is grown commercially.”

Also Read: Assam: Darrang Police Arrests Four Rhino Poachers with Arms and Ammunition

Also Watch: