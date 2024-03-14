Assam: Govt To Launch Portal for Village Road Construction Complaints

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of a portal to address complaints related to road construction and development in the villages in the state.

The initiative allows villages with populations of over 250 to register their needs directly on the portal, rather than relying on their local MLA for assistance.

The portal aims to reduce disputes between the MLAs and villagers and ensure smoother road development.

CM Sarma said, “Villages with populations exceeding 1000 can now expect assured road development as the state is preparing for next-generation reforms.”