Assam: Govt To Launch Portal for Village Road Construction Complaints

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of a portal to address complaints related to road construction and development in the villages in the state.
The initiative allows villages with populations of over 250 to register their needs directly on the portal, rather than relying on their local MLA for assistance.
The portal aims to reduce disputes between the MLAs and villagers and ensure smoother road development.
CM Sarma said, “Villages with populations exceeding 1000 can now expect assured road development as the state is preparing for next-generation reforms.”
It is to be noted that poor road construction is a recurring issue in Assam, causing problems for both residents and business.
Roads constructed by the Public Works Development (PWD) develop cracks and potholes within months, suggesting the use of substandard materials or inadequate construction techniques.
Additionally, the chief minister also announced that the six-lane Basistha-Jalukbari stretch of the Guwahati bypass will be inaugurated five months ahead of the scheduled date.
The project, costing Rs 300 crore and spanning 16.448 kilometers, incorporates four flyovers at busy junctions between Jalukbari and Khanapara: Lokhra, Boragaon, Gorchuk, and Basistha, along with a vehicular underpass at Lalmati.
Meanwhile, the government had also introduced special discounts for individuals adopting solar panels, with extra benefits to journalists. The chief minister unveiled these discounts in which users can avail Rs 15,000 off on 1 kW panels, Rs 30,000 off on 2 kW panels, and Rs 45,000 off on 3 kW panels.
The Chief Minister also announced a hike of 4 percent in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners in Assam.
Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Thursday, CM Sarma stated that the hike would be effective from January 1, 2024, and due to the Lok Sabha elections, it will be paid in installments.
