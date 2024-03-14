Meghalaya: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized; Alleged Links to HNLC

SHILLONG: In a major development, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by police in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya and is suspected to have an alleged link with the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The weapons were discovered following the arrest of four individuals associated with the HNLC and were apprehended in connection with the IED blast in the disputed Punjabi Lane area of Shillong.

Police officials confirmed that firearms, gelatin sticks, detonators, ignition fuses, and HNLC flags were among the items seized in the Ri Bhoi district on Wednesday.

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb exploded near Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills on Saturday evening.