Meghalaya: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized; Alleged Links to HNLC

SHILLONG: In a major development, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized by police in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya and is suspected to have an alleged link with the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).
The weapons were discovered following the arrest of four individuals associated with the HNLC and were apprehended in connection with the IED blast in the disputed Punjabi Lane area of Shillong.
Police officials confirmed that firearms, gelatin sticks, detonators, ignition fuses, and HNLC flags were among the items seized in the Ri Bhoi district on Wednesday.
A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb exploded near Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills on Saturday evening.
The blast site, notably an area where locals discard their garbage, led to the injury of one person. The victim was rushed to Woodland Hospital for medical assistance.
Additional arrests were made including Tarzan Lymba, who was identified as the disciplinary secretary of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front in connection with the IED blast.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured to take strict action against those responsible for the blast.
Earlier on Monday, police arrested four accused in connection with the blast including two from Umsning and two from Nongpoh.
According to sources, the arrested accuseds were planning more bomb blasts in the state.
According to a statement from the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills District, the blast took place near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to Punjabi Lane, around 10:30 pm. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, and the damage was mainly limited to a small abandoned tin structure and a few nearby window panes.
Following the blast, the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong have sought assistance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a letter to HM Amit Shah, the secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), Gurjit Singh, raised concerns about the blast stating that it has created hear among the residents. The Sikh community living in the contested area suspects that the explosion was planned to disrupt ongoing negotiations to relocate them to municipal land.
He stressed to Shah that the blast undermined peace efforts and called for immediate action against those making threats, emphasizing that restoring peace necessitates holding troublemakers accountable.
ALSO WATCH: