Assam: Grace Corner inaugurated at Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, on Thursday inaugurated a new humanitarian initiative named ‘Grace Corner’ at its Srimanta Sankardeva Campus.

The centre was ceremonially opened by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, who highlighted that universities must promote not only academic excellence but also the values of compassion, responsibility, and social sensitivity. He appreciated the effort as a meaningful step towards supporting those facing material hardships.

Registrar (i/c)-cum-Academic Registrar, Dr Sandip Ratna, also addressed the gathering and explained the purpose and operational structure of Grace Corner. He stated that the centre had been established as a dedicated space for collecting and distributing new and pre-owned but usable essentials including clothes, footwear, books, utensils, stationery, and other daily-use items. He noted that the initiative strengthens the affective dimension of education by encouraging students to participate in acts of sharing and empathy.

Faculty members, non-teaching staff, students, and well-wishers of the university were present during the inauguration, making the event a successful beginning to this welfare-oriented project.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), items may be donated at the designated collection point in the Old Campus canteen area on any working day. The collected items will be sorted, organized, and displayed for distribution once every fifteen days. Grace Corner will remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Separate racks will be maintained for male and female items, and beneficiaries may receive one item at a time unless special permission is granted.

The university authority also announced that members of the RTU family and any interested individuals from society at large might willingly donate essential items to support the needy and uphold the values of humanitarian service.

