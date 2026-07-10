Assam: Graduate Teachers Form State-Level Association to Pursue Service Demands

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Assistant teachers (Graduate) currently serving in secondary schools across various districts of Assam have formed a state-level organisation to collectively pursue their long-pending service-related demands.

During a meeting held on July 6, representatives from different districts unanimously resolved to establish a common platform for addressing issues concerning their service conditions and professional rights. The newly constituted body has been named the All Assam Amalgamated Secondary School Graduate Teachers’ Association (AAASSGTA).

In the meeting, Brajen Deka was unanimously elected as the president of the association, while Pranab Kalita was elected as the general secretary. Office bearers for other important positions, including secretaries, convenors, and executive members, were also elected unanimously to ensure the effective functioning of the organisation.

According to the association, its members were originally appointed as assistant teachers in upper primary schools under the Department of Elementary Education, Assam. At the time of their recruitment, a Bachelor’s (Graduate) degree was the prescribed minimum educational qualification. Subsequently, the upper primary schools where they were serving were amalgamated with secondary schools.

Following the amalgamation, these teachers have been performing the same academic and administrative responsibilities as other secondary school teachers. In addition to regular classroom teaching, they are entrusted with duties such as invigilation during the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations and evaluation of HSLC answer scripts.

However, despite discharging responsibilities identical to those of other secondary school teachers, they have not been granted equivalent status, recognition, or service benefits. The association stated that this disparity has resulted in growing dissatisfaction and a sense of injustice among the affected teachers.

The newly formed association has urged the Government of Assam to address its long-pending demands, which include the unconditional upgradation of their posts to graduate teacher posts, protection of seniority from the original date of appointment, and equal opportunities to undergo BEd training on deputation at par with other eligible secondary school teachers.

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