Assam: Green leaf-carrying vehicles handed over to small tea grower societies in Udalguri

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KOKRAJHAR: Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Rihon Daimari, handed over two green leaf-carrying vehicles to Small Tea Growers (STG) and Self-Help Groups (SHG) of the Udalguri district at a programme held at the conference hall of the DICC, Udalguri, on Saturday last, in a significant step towards empowering small tea growers and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

On the occasion, one vehicle each was handed over to Swmkhwr Small Tea Farmer Producer, Village No. 4 Rajagarh, Dimakuchi and Saboj Deep Tea Growers Society, Village Rajagarh, Dimakuchi. The vehicles were provided under the Cess Utilization Amendment Policy, 2017, of the Government of Assam through the Directorate of Tea for the purchase of green leaf-carrying vehicles for small tea growers.

Addressing the gathering, Rihon Daimari said that the initiative would significantly strengthen the small tea sector by enabling growers to transport green tea leaves safely and efficiently, thereby reducing post-harvest losses and improving their income. He added that the programme would empower local growers and self-help groups, paving the way for a greener, self-reliant and prosperous future.

He also mentioned that the Government of Assam, through the Directorate of Tea, helps by giving financial support under the scheme, which includes a subsidy of up to 75 per cent of the vehicle’s actual cost to eligible self-help groups, businesses, and cooperative societies made up of small tea growers, as approved by the local District Level Society.

Among others, the Additional District Commissioner (i/c), Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhergaon, Ringkhang Basumatary, along with members of small tea growers’ societies, self-help groups, officials, and other dignitaries, attended the programme.

Also Read: Assam CM pledges action on climate, labour and market challenges facing small tea growers