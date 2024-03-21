Assam: GRP seizes narcotics consignments from 2 trains at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: Continuing their strict vigil against the trafficking of narcotics, the Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at the Guwahati Railway Station intercepted two consignments during their routine checking containing substantial quantities of narcotics from two separate trains. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the incidents.

The first incident took place on train number 20593, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. During the thorough inspection of the train, the Government Railway Police team was able to apprehend one Jahangir Alam, aged 60, belonging to Linton Street under Beniapukur police station in the Kolkata district of West Bengal. On searching his belongings, the police team was able to recover two packets containing 520 grammes and 1.083 kilograms of suspected morphine. He was travelling from Dimapur to Lucknow.

The second incident took place aboard train number 12516, the Silchar Coimbatore Express. Ali Sahib, who was travelling in coach number B4 of the train from Silchar to Coochbehar, was apprehended. Approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets were found in his possession. The tablets were packed in plastic packets, each containing 200 such tablets, and concealed by him. Ali Sahib belongs to Karala under the Sahebgaj police station of the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

Both accused persons were taken into custody, and necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

