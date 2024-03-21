Assam: AASU announces total shutdown protest against Oil India Ltd in two districts Dibrugarh & Tinsukia

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district units of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday launched a total shutdown agitational programme against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan.

The student body alleged that OIL has failed to perform their social responsibilities for the development as a national and state asset. The production, mining and transportation of oil has been affected owing to the protest. The industrial gate, new industrial area, and the general area of OIL were blocked.

The transport department of OIL has been locked preventing the OIL vehicles from moving out for operation and employees from entering for operation. A public meeting was also convened by the student body at Duliajan.

“OIL is situated in Duliajan, Assam but the CSR fund has not been used for the development of the region. They are doing CSR activity outside Assam which is injustice. The company has been making profit from the Assam and spending the CSR activity fund outside the state,” AASU Dibrugarh district general secretary Abani Kumar Gogoi alleged.

