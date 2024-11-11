Assam: GST Manipulation Scandal Worth Rs 6 Crore Exposed In Dhubri, Government Employee Suspended

DHUBRI: A major corruption scandal is reported to have taken place in the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Taxes in Assam's Dhubri.

A senior assistant has been suspended over allegations of manipulating Goods and Services Tax (GST) documents linked to coal depot firms.

The scheme involves fake invoices and fraudulent GST claims and has reportedly inflicted a loss of Rs. 6 crore to the Assam government between 2021 and 2023.

The controversy came to the fore following a recent internal investigation which found Subungcha Mwshahary, a former Superintendent at the Dhubri office, to be involved in manipulating GST documents for coal exporters.