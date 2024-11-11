Assam To Disburse Fund For Second Installment Of 'Nijut Moina' Scheme On November 11

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam Government has declared that the second installment of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme will be disbursed on November 11.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share about the release of funds for the flagship scheme of the state government aimed at women empowerment.

Asserting his commitment, the Assam CM vowed to work towards the well-being of girls. He informed that an amount of Rs 18.39 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of over 1.6 lakh girl students.