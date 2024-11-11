Assam To Disburse Fund For Second Installment Of 'Nijut Moina' Scheme On November 11

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam Government has declared that the second installment of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme will be disbursed on November 11.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share about the release of funds for the flagship scheme of the state government aimed at women empowerment.
Asserting his commitment, the Assam CM vowed to work towards the well-being of girls. He informed that an amount of Rs 18.39 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of over 1.6 lakh girl students.
This initiative intends to prevent child marriage and encourage higher education.
"Committed to our daughters' well-being! Today, our girls will receive the second instalment of #NijutMoina Asoni, an initiative to prevent child marriage and encourage higher education Rs. 18.39 cr will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 1.6 lakh girl students," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
