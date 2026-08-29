Assam: Guardian minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar reviews implementation of schemes in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The Guardian Minister of Barpeta, Ashwini Ray Sarkar, on Friday reviewed the implementation and progress of key government schemes across the district, calling for a mission-mode approach, stronger inter-departmental coordination, and time-bound execution to ensure that the benefits of development reach the people without delay. Interacting with officials from various departments, the guardian minister held detailed discussions on the progress of ongoing schemes and projects. He stressed that effective implementation must remain focused on addressing the pressing needs of the people of Barpeta and translating government initiatives into tangible outcomes on the ground. The minister also emphasised strict enforcement against environmental violations, directing departments to halt illegal mining, unapproved sand extraction along riverbeds, and deforestation. To protect aquatic biodiversity and boost local fish yields, the minister ordered a rigorous crackdown on illegal fishing during the breeding season.

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