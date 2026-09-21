Assam: Guest Lecture Launches Series on English Speaking Proficiency at Debraj Roy College

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The inaugural edition of a proposed series of guest lectures on ability enhancement and skill development for undergraduate students under the FYUGP programme was held at the Department of English, Debraj Roy College (Autonomous), Golaghat, on Saturday. Moderated by UG fifth-semester students Najifa Anjum Hussain and Jhankita Sarma Khound, the programme began with a homage to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg by Principal Dr Jayanta Barukial and Dean of Arts Dr Devojit Phukan. The lecture, titled “Speaking Proficiency: A Pathway to Better Learning of English Literature”, was delivered by Hemanta Kumar Bora, Postgraduate Teacher of English at Kamarbandha College Jr and an alumnus of the department. He stressed the importance of building confidence among vernacular-medium students to improve their English speaking skills and become better learners of language and literature. Sharing his own journey, Bora urged students to remain resilient and focused.

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