Assam: Guidance programme implemented for HSLC examinees of Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the initiative of the Golaghat District Administration and the cooperation of the District Education Department, Golaghat, a special programme titled “Dikdarshan” has been implemented to motivate and guide students who will be appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

Under this initiative, around 80 teachers have been engaged to guide students in Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Science. The objective is to familiarize students with the new examination pattern, explain the changed question formats, and help reduce mental stress related to examinations. As per the directions of the Inspector of Schools, this programme has been conducted from December 6 to 16.

Students from neighboring schools were brought together in 64 schools across the Golaghat district, where they were guided on how to prepare effectively for the examinations, how to master different subjects, and how to mentally prepare themselves for similar competitive examinations in the future.

This innovative “Dikdarshan” initiative undertaken in the Golaghat district is expected to benefit all HSLC examinees from both government and private schools in the district. The programme has been widely appreciated by all.

