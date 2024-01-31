Assam: Gurukul Group of Educational Wing new building inaugurated in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the auspicious day of the countrywide celebration of ‘Swahid Divas’ to mark the assassination of the ‘Father of the Nation’, the Gurukul Group of Educational Wing (GGEW) at Na Howly near here dedicated one newly constructed building to the students and the teaching staff of the school.

Technocrat Durlabh Sarkar leaving behind his lucrative job started his journey in the academic field and in 2017 opened the GGEW with a noble mission to offer quality education to the students in a spacious rural eco friendly atmosphere with a selected group of dedicated teachers.

Also Read: United Bodo People’s Organization hails government declaration made by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: