United Bodo People’s Organization hails government declaration made by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu

LAKHIMPUR: United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) has hailed the declaration made by Tribal Welfare (Plain)-cum-Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu while taking part in the public meeting organized in the 10th annual conference of the organization. Notably, the conference was held at Dawkha Fwthar under Bengenabari area of Charaideu district with two-day long programmes. While delivering lecture in the public meeting as special guest on Monday, Dr. Pegu declared that the Government of Assam would complete the processes for the notification of Bodo villages and delimitation of the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) constituencies within one or one and half months. He added that the government would hold the election to the BKWAC in the current year. Notably, BKWAC, the largest autonomous council of the State, came into being as a result of the Para 5.1 of the 3rd Bodo Peace Accord inked between four factions of NDFB, ABSU, UBPO and the governments at Centre and in the State on January 27, 2020.

While hailing this government declaration, UBPO, the signatory organization of the 3rd Bodo Peace Accord, extended heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tribal Welfare (Plain)-cum-Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu. The organization appealed to the Government of Assam to initiate all steps to strengthen the BKWAC to ensure inclusive development of more than 10,00,000 Bodo people living in 22 districts of the State, outside BTAD, including the Bru and Reang community people of the Barak valley.

In the public meeting, Dr. Pegu also said that the governments at the Centre and in the State have initiated several steps for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes (STs). As a part of the steps taken to honour the STs, the government has decided to observe November 15, the birthday of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as the “Janjaatiya Gourav Divas”, Dr. Pegu added.

On the other hand, UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary, general secretary Pitambar Brahma, through a press communique, disclosed the slew of resolutions adopted in the delegates’ session held during the course of the 10th annual conference of the organization. According to the resolutions, the UBPO will demand the government to implement each and every para of the 3rd Bodo Peace Accord in letter and spirit, upgrade the BKWAC as full-fledged one, to work jointly with the ABSU and Bodo Sahitya Sabha for the promotion and enhancement of the education in the Bodo medium, to pressurize the BKWAC to focus on the promotion of education on priority basis, to fill up the vacant offices of the UBPO etc. The delegates’ session also adopted resolution to hold the 11th foundation day of the organization on July 18 in Nagaon district and to hold the Deben Narzary Memorial Volleyball Competition (Under-19), which is held in connection of the annual conference of the organization, at the regional (anchalik) level to select the district teams.

Also Read: Book titled ‘Pragjyotish Kamarupa’: An Archaeological History’ released in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: