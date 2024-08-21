Assam Police Arrest Conman for Massive Job Scam, Hundreds of Youth Duped with Fake Employment Offers

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident in Dhubri, Assam has brought to light a job scam orchestrated by a young man named Rohit Sarkar. On August 21st the police arrested Sarkar who is accused of tricking numerous individuals by promising them attractive government jobs in the Central GST department. He allegedly deceived these job seekers by collecting amounts ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 under the guise of recruitment and providing them with appointment letters.

To make his scheme appear credible Sarkar went as far as creating seals and stamps bearing the Central GST logo to validate the fake letters. The scam came to light when eager candidates arrived at the Dhubri Central GST office on August 21st with their letters, expecting to start work. Instead, they were met with the shock of discovering that the letters were fake. This revelation caused panic and confusion prompting some victims to confront Sarkar at his residence on RK Mission Road.

As the situation outside Sarkar's house heated up, the police got notified and quickly moved in to apprehend him. During a search of his residence authorities stumbled upon a stash of forged documents, such as several appointment letters and fake official seals, which further established the depth of his deception.

To complicate matters Sarkar had even organized a training program lasting ten days for the victims, convincing them of the authenticity of their appointments. This training only served to solidify the trust, of the unsuspecting individuals many of whom had poured not their money but also their hopes and aspirations into Sarkars promises.

Initially, the victims were supposed to start their new roles on August 20. However, Sarkar allegedly postponed the date to August 21 instructing them to report to the Dhubri Central GST office. While this delay raised eyebrows it ultimately didn't dissuade the victims from proceeding with the plan leading to the revelation of the scam.

The police are currently looking into whether Sarkar acted independently or if there are individuals implicated in this illicit scheme. While the probe unfolds the community of Dhubri stays on high alert with numerous households dealing with the consequences of the scam. Officials have encouraged anyone with information to step up as they strive to uncover the scope of Sarkar's deceptive actions.