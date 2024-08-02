Assam: Guwahati Doctor Loses Rs 2 Crore in Share Market Scam

GUWAHATI: A Guwahati-based doctor lost Rs 2 crore in financial scam after being lured into fraudulent investment scheme through link he found on Facebook. According to reports victim clicked on unsolicited link on social media platform. This link redirected him to Telegram group where investment tips were regularly shared.

Encouraged by initial success and returns from these tips, doctor began making investments. Over span of three months returns seemed promising. This led victim to invest more money. However, trouble began when he attempted to withdraw earnings.

The group behind scheme identified as cyber criminals, started imposing taxes on returns that doctor had supposedly made. This 'taxation' was ruse to siphon off more money from victim. Gradually criminals amassed Rs 2 crore under guise of taxes.

After embezzling substantial amount, scammers cut off all communication with doctor. This left him unable to contact them. Realizing he had been duped doctor promptly reported incident to Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

In response to complaint cyber police launched investigation and have successfully recovered Rs 42,17839 out of total Rs 2,0173,200 that was stolen. The recovered amount has been returned to doctor's bank account. "Efforts are on to recover remaining amount" stated police official.

Incident highlights growing menace of cyber fraud, particularly through social media platforms. Cyber security experts have repeatedly warned against clicking on unsolicited links. Sharing personal information on unverified platforms poses significant risks. Police have urged public to remain vigilant. Report any suspicious activity immediately.

This case serves as stark reminder of risks associated with online investments. Importance of thorough verification is paramount before engaging in financial transactions based on tips received through social media. Authorities continue to work on identifying and apprehending perpetrators behind this scam to prevent further incidents and recover remaining stolen funds.