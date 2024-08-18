Manipur Security Forces Uncover Massive Cache of Weaponry in Major Operation

IMPHAL: In a decisive move to stem the tide of illegal weaponry and enhance public safety security forces in Manipur have made significant strides over the weekend. They conducted major arms seizures in the hill and valley districts. On Sunday, in the fringes of Wangoo Naodakhong Meichakpi Hill within Bishnupur District a targeted operation led to the discovery of notable arms cache.

The recovered items included a 9mm CMG, 9mm pistol a homemade pistol and two 9mm magazines. The haul also featured two HE-36 hand grenades and a 2" mortar high-explosive bomb. Additionally, there was a 2" mortar illuminating bomb and thirty live ammunition rounds.

The operation in Bishnupur District underscores the persistent challenge of controlling illicit weaponry in region. Meanwhile earlier on Friday, similar success was achieved in Kangpokpi District's Lower Loiching Ridge general area. During this operation police uncovered substantial arsenal which included a 9mm pistol with a magazine. They also found a 112-bore single barrel rifle, an improvised 7.62 mm SLR and an improvised 9 mm CMG with a magazine. The inventory contained both short-ranged and long-ranged improvised mortars with bombs. It also included a Baofeng radio set with a charger a MK III A2 grenade and a hand grenade detonator. In addition, there were two smoke stun shells and fourteen rounds of live ammunition.

These operations form part of an ongoing effort by Manipur Police to clamp down on illegal arms trade that has plagued region. This trade contributes to violent clashes and instability. By targeting known hotspots police aim to remove dangerous weapons from public domain. They also seek to curb potential for violence.

The continuous efforts of Manipur Police to rid region of illicit firearms reflect a broader commitment to improving public safety. These recent operations mark significant step forward in addressing the issue. They aim to ensure a safer environment for local communities. Restoring peace in areas long troubled by armed conflict remains a priority.