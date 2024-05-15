Assam: Gyanpuri village of Kokrajhar district celebrates 2nd Rongjali Bwisagu

KOKRAJHAR: In connection with the observation of Bodo Mother’s Day to mark the 1st Bodo women martyrs, Gaide Basumatary and Helena Basumatary of Kokrajhar district, Giyanpuri village located at Debargaon, Rangalikhata near Bodoland University, Kokrajhar celebrated the 2nd Rongjali Bwisagu festival on Monday with a day-long programme in the village playground which was started with flag hosting ceremony led by president/gaonbura of the village Dr. Jhanin Mushahary and Prof. Indira Boro of Bodoland University.

The village also observed the Bodo Mother’s Day on the same day in memory of late Gaide Basumatary and Helena Basumatary who were the first martyrs among the Bodo women during separate statehood movement of the Bodos.

In the programme, Dr. Laishri Mohilary, Asistant. Prof. of Bodoland University and resident of Giyanpuri village started the homage with floral tribute to the martyrs. Later, all the villagers paid floral tribute to the 1st women martyrs. The Bwisagu programme in the evening was inaugurated by Dr. Sangrang Brahma, secretary of the village and the secretary of the Assam Football Association. Dr. Brahma remarked that the celebration of Bwisagu festival was significant and it enriches people to love their culture and tradition. It integrates the bond of affection, brotherhood and unity in the society to a large extent. Such programme motivates younger generation to know about their culture and tradition in which holding of such events lead to preservation of traditional culture, he added.

In the programme some events like literary, cultural and sports competition for the kids were also organized. The committee also invited Dr. Gwmwthao Basumatary, renowned Bodo artiste and expert of traditional musical instrument ‘Serja’ or violin. The programme later ended with a show and thereby vote of thanks from Dr. Bihung Brahma, Assistant Secretary, Giyanpuri Village Committee, Debargaon.

