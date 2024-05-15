Tezpur Defence Research Laboratory celebrates National Technology Day

Tezpur: Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) DRDO, Tezpur celebrated NTD with great enthusiasm and fervour on Monday. Dr K Santhanam, former Director of DRL, Tezpur graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme commenced with the welcome address by Dr Dev Vrat Kamboj, DRL Director. He highlighted the essence of National Technology Day and emphasized the importance of this day as a catalyst to inspire the next generation of innovators and technologists. He encouraged the students to be motivated and inspired in the field of science and technology for newer innovation that could establish India as a technological superpower.

The NTD-24 oration was delivered by Dr P Chattopadhyay, Scientist, DRL Tezpur on the topic, “Therapy and Delivery-Using Drugs to Development Future Soldiers”. He was conferred with a commendation certificate & medal from DRDO HQ. The chief guest also addressed the august gathering and shared his vast experiences in the field of research and development. He motivated students to take keen interest in science and technology to pursue careers in R&D. To commemorate NTD-2024, Science Model and Quiz competitions were organised at DRL Tezpur among the school students of Sonitpur district. Participants of the competitions were also awarded.

