Assam: Haflong auto driver praised for returning tourist’s gold chain

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: An act of honesty by a local auto-rickshaw driver in Haflong has earned widespread appreciation after he returned a valuable gold chain to its rightful owner, helping clear a homestay from an unfounded theft allegation.

The driver, Pronab Dey, discovered the gold chain inside his auto-rickshaw shortly after dropping off a group of tourists who had been sightseeing around Haflong. Unaware that the chain had been misplaced during the journey, the tourists reportedly accused staff members of a local homestay of theft after failing to locate the ornament.

The situation quickly escalated, causing distress among the homestay owners and employees. The guests allegedly demanded action and threatened to file a police complaint, creating an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty.

However, the misunderstanding was resolved when Pronab Dey arrived at the homestay and informed the management that he had found the missing chain in his vehicle. He immediately handed it over to the guests, proving that the ornament had been accidentally left behind during their travels.

The tourists expressed relief after recovering the chain, while the homestay management thanked the auto driver for his integrity and timely intervention. Local residents and tourism stakeholders also praised Dey’s honesty, describing his action as an example of the values and hospitality for which Haflong is known. In recognition of his good deed, the homestay management presented Pronab Dey with a cash reward and a certificate of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, local tourism operators said that acts of honesty such as this strengthen visitors’ confidence in Haflong’s tourism sector and reflect the character of the district’s people.

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