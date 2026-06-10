Dispur Police Arrest an Auto-Rickshaw Driver After Woman Escapes Alleged Abduction Attempt

Guwahati: The Dispur Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver accused of abducting and attempting to sexually assault a woman in Guwahati on Sunday night.

As per the statement by the police, the woman had booked an auto-rickshaw near Novotel Hotel and was travelling to Hotel Bluemoon when the driver allegedly deviated from the intended route. Instead of taking her to her destination, the driver, identified as Monowar Hussain, reportedly drove to an isolated location in the Dispur area.

Investigators allege that Hussain then attempted to assault the woman. During the struggle, he is also accused of damaging her mobile phone. Despite the frightening circumstances, the woman managed to escape and seek safety before reporting the incident to the authorities.

The victim lodged a First Information Report FIR on Monday morning, following which Dispur Police launched an immediate investigation. Acting swiftly on the complaint, officers arrested the accused and seized the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the incident. The vehicle bears registration number AS-01TC 5416.

The Dispur Police said the accused is currently in custody and is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Further legal proceedings will follow based on the findings of the probe.

The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety, particularly for women travelling alone at night.