Assam: Haflong campus of Cachar Cancer Hospital begins services

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step toward improving cancer care access in the hill district, the Haflong campus of the Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (CCHRC) commenced its services on Saturday. Despite continuous rainfall, the facility began functioning with at least six patients receiving medical attention in the presence of Dr Ravi Kannan, Director of CCHRC.

Providing details about the operations, Dr Vijayakanth Santhosh, who is in charge of the centre, informed that the centre will offer comprehensive diagnostic facilities, including procedures such as endoscopy, ensuring that patients have access to essential cancer screening and evaluation services locally.

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