Haflong campus of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre inaugurated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Haflong campus of the Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (CCHRC) was formally inaugurated on Friday in a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services in Dima Hasao district. The initiative has been supported under the CSR programme of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

The new campus was inaugurated by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. Addressing the gathering, he termed the facility a major milestone for the hill district, stating that access to specialized cancer treatment closer to home will ease the burden on patients and their families who otherwise had to travel long distances for care.

The programme was attended by Mohet Hojai, Chairman, DHAC, Samuel Changsan, Executive Member in-charge of Health and Family Welfare, DHAC, Donpainon Thaosen, EM, DHAC, Probita Johari, EM, DHAC, Dhriti Thaosen, MAC, DHAC, and Monjoy Langthasa, MAC, DHAC.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of early detection and timely treatment of cancer, and expressed hope that the new campus would serve not only Dima Hasao but also nearby areas. Dr Iqbal, representing CCHRC, said that the centre would initially operate with a small staff and that nurses and oncologists from Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Center would visit twice or thrice a month. He informed that patients would receive chemotherapy at the centre for now, while major cases would be treated at CCHRC in Silchar. He added that the centre would soon be converted into a full-fledged cancer hospital.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of council members, healthcare professionals, local residents, and prominent citizens of Haflong, marking a new chapter in the district’s healthcare infrastructure.

