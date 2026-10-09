Assam: Haflong to host ‘Ethnosphere’ to promote peace and brotherhood

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a groundbreaking initiative to foster unity and peaceful coexistence, Haflong is set to host ‘Ethnosphere 2026’—the hill district’s first-ever ethnic sports and cultural festival—on October 10. Organised by the Dima Hasao Student Organisation Co-ordination Committee (DHSOCC), the one-day event aims to bring together all ethnic communities living in Dima Hasao on a single platform to celebrate their shared heritage, promote peace, and reinforce brotherhood. Addressing a press conference in Haflong on Thursday, members of the organising committee outlined the event highlights, which will feature a morning marathon, indigenous sports traditional to the various tribal communities, and an evening cultural showcase. Attendees will also be able to experience traditional dance performances, ethnic attire displays, and local cuisine stalls.

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