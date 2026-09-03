Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Chairs BPF-BJP Alliance Meet to Boost Coordination and BTR Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief of BTC and President of the BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, chaired a joint meeting of the BPF and BJP alliance at the auditorium hall of the BTC Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen coordination, improve organisational activities, and ensure collective participation in developmental activities in the BTR region. The meeting was attended by the senior leaders of both the BPF and the BJP.

Talking to media persons, Mohilary said that the joint meeting of the BJP and BPF alliance focused on strengthening coordination among the workers of both the parties and ensuring collaborative action for development of BTR in all spheres along with building greater unity for grassroots outreach.

On the same day, Mohilary attended a similar meeting with the Chirang District BJP Mandals and Chirang District BPF workers at the DC Office, Chirang.

Meanwhile, Assam Gramin Bank, Kokrajhar branch, donated Rs 65,000 to the Chief Relief Fund, BTC, at the BTC Secretariat on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary Pays Tribute to Dy Speaker Bijitgwra Narzary