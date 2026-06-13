Assam: Hailakandi admin inspects town markets, finds irregular weighing, missing price lists and labels

Hailakandi: A task force formed under the initiative of the district administration conducted a raid on Thursday to verify the prices and quality of essential commodities in the markets of Hailakandi town. Led by the Assistant Commissioner (FPD&CA) and a multi-departmental team, the inspection group examined the operations of various market sectors.

?During the inspection, investigators identified several serious discrepancies, including the absence or inadequacy of weighing equipment, as well as the lack of proper, updated price lists and product display boards. Additionally, the team noticed that a large number of food items in the vegetable, fruit, grocery, egg, fish, and chicken sections were being sold without any labels—missing essential information such as weight, price, and ingredients. ?The task force has officially documented all this information to submit to higher authorities, a press release said.

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