Assam: Hailakandi police administration launch drug awareness drive

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Hailakandi police administration launched a unique awareness drive to make the district drug-free. As part of this initiative, street plays highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse have been organised across various parts of the district since October 10 to educate the general public.

The street plays are being staged under the jurisdiction of various police stations, covering regions from Hailakandi town to Ramnathpur police station along the Assam-Mizoram border. Through these awareness programmes, messages emphasising the devastating consequences of addiction, its impact on society, and the urgent need to protect the youth from the grip of drugs are being widely conveyed.

Meanwhile, the Hailakandi police arrested seven individuals and seized 42.5 grams of Yaba tablets during an anti-narcotics operation in the Paikan area under the Hailakandi Sadar police station jurisdiction on Monday. The confiscated narcotics are estimated to have a street value of approximately Rs 5 lakh.

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