Assam: Hailakandi Suspends 5 Agriculture Officers Over Alleged Negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Five agriculture officers in Hailakandi district have been suspended following allegations of negligence and dereliction of duty in the ongoing farmer registration process. Show-cause notices were issued to them on Thursday under the direct instructions of Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika. The suspended officials are Aditya Bezbaruah, Agriculture Officer, Katlicherra; Akashdeep Karigapsa, Agriculture Officer, Hailakandi; Madhurya Hazarika, Agriculture Officer, Boalipar; Priyanku Mazumdar, Agriculture Officer, Lalbazar; and Rajibul Haque Molla, Agriculture Officer, Hailakandi.

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