Assam Rail Passengers' Association moots rescheduling of Vande Bharat Train departure

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Rail Passengers' Association has expressed serious concern over the alleged deterioration of local train services under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), claiming that increasing operational irregularities are making scheduled train journeys increasingly difficult for daily commuters.

In a strongly worded statement, the association alleged that local passenger trains are frequently being detained at various railway stations for extended periods, apparently to facilitate the movement of premium and long-distance trains. It particularly criticised the operational arrangements following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper train No. 27576 on January 22, 2026.

While welcoming the introduction of the premium service, the association questioned the practice of keeping other trains waiting for excessive periods, particularly short-distance passenger trains whose passengers have limited alternatives to compensate for lost travel time.

According to the association, the 48-km journey from Guwahati to Rangiya is now taking nearly two hours on certain occasions. Consequently, daily commuters travelling towards Tangla and Udalguri are facing difficulties in catching passenger train No. 55893, scheduled to depart at 7.15 pm.

As a possible solution, the association has proposed revising the schedule of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train by rescheduling its departure from Guwahati towards Howrah to around 3.30 pm. It pointed out that a seven-hour interval between 8.30 am and 3.30 pm would provide the required six hours for maintenance while reducing unnecessary detention of other trains at stations such as Changsari and Baihata.

The association has also expressed dissatisfaction over the declining punctuality of the Manas Rhino Passenger train. The association further alleged that passengers travelling towards Rangapara are facing considerable inconvenience due to inadequate connecting train arrangements at Rangiya Junction.

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