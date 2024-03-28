Assam: Hailstorm destroys houses in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Strong winds and hailstorm destroyed hundreds of dwelling houses of Wajao, Langgaobra, Langgaokro, Kaotaibari , Khepre (1) Khepre (2) Koladisa, Daobilipdisa, Prasadimidik, and Bongkai villages of Dima Hasao on Tuesday.

At least 70 to 80 houses of each village were damaged, paddy and livestock were also destroyed due at about 2.30 pm.

It lasted for only a few hours rendering homeless to many people of these villages located at Nagaland bordering areas. They appealed to all the concerned to extend their support to them in this time of crisis.

Also Read: Assam: BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa files nomination for Kaziranga parliamentary constituency

Also Watch: