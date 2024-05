DEMOW: Hailstorm lashed the Dhemechi Pathalibam area near Demow on Thursday night. According to information received on Thursday night due to the storm couple of houses in the Dhemechi Pathalibam area have been destroyed. Moreover, agricultural crops were also affected. Due to the hailstorm, the tins roofs of the houses were uprooted in that area.

