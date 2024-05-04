Voter awareness campaign launched in Nalbari district

Nalbari: In a concerted effort to enhance female participation in the democratic process and close the gap between male and female voting percentage in the district while ensuring 100% voter turnout as well, the Nalbari district administration, in association with Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), Nalbari has on Friday launched a line of pioneering voter awareness campaigns in the district. Another collaborative initiative put into action today by District Administration and ASRLM, Nalbari to amplify female voting turnout and close the gap of nearly 2 percent between male and female voters in the district, was the scooty rally taken out with the participation of local women’s groups and the self-help groups (SHGs) under the theme “Mor Vote Mor Adhikar” for enriching the awareness regarding the importance of voting as well as to create awareness on various facilities which are available at the polling stations for various classes of citizens such as senior citizens, pregnant women, women with child, specially abled voters and others in order to encourage them to cast their votes.

The scooter rally was specially aimed at bolstering voter engagement and awareness was participated by nearly 200 women in 100 scooters which began at the Gurdon Field, Nalbari and covered all the routes that go nearby the polling stations where the female voting turnouts were less. The District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Nalbari Varnali Deka and other administrative officials from the administration participated in this innovative campaign aimed to mobilize citizens and emphasize the importance of active participation in the electoral process.

The polling percentage for Lok Sabha Election-2019 for Nalbari district stood at 83.5% which is much higher than that of national (67.18%) and state (81.5%) averages but the difference in percentage of male voting to female is much more. Whereas at the national and state levels, the male and female voting percentages were 67.4%/67.01% and 81.7%/81.4% respectively, but for Nalbari, compared to 84.4% for males, voting percentage of female was only 82.4%. Therefore, the Nalbari district administration, under the leadership of DC-cum-DEO, Nalbari Varnali Deka, has lined up various innovative programmes in this Lok Sabha Elections-2024 focusing on closing this voting gap.

Also Read: Dhakuakhana College of Teacher Education organizes ‘Bohagir Rang’

Also Watch: