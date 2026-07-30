Assam: Hajo’s Pranab Malakar devotes 19 years to turtle conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: While most people may never think of counting how many eggs a turtle lays, Hajo's dedicated turtle conservationist, Pranab Malakar, has spent the last 19 years doing exactly that. Along with maintaining records, he has devoted his life to protecting turtles and ensuring the survival of several endangered species through tireless conservation efforts.

Setting aside personal comfort and dedicating himself to nature conservation, Malakar has been working continuously at the turtle nursery located on the banks of Vishnu Pushkar near the historic Hayagriva Madhava Temple in Hajo. His unwavering commitment and perseverance have made the nursery a remarkable example of grassroots wildlife conservation in Assam.

The current season marks the crucial breeding and hatching period for turtles. With great care and scientific handling, Malakar has successfully incubated and hatched eggs belonging to nearly 15 different species of turtles. His meticulous efforts in protecting every nest and nurturing every hatchling have played a significant role in preserving the region's turtle population.

The Assam State Zoo has been extending support to his conservation initiatives over the years. Expressing gratitude for the assistance, Malakar has appealed to the Forest Department to release the adult turtles currently housed in the nursery into suitable natural water bodies. According to him, doing so would create more space and improve the care and conservation of newly hatched turtles.

Malakar has also appealed to the Government of Assam to provide him with a permanent appointment, stating that official recognition and stable employment would enable him to contribute even more effectively to turtle conservation and wildlife protection.

Also read: World Turtle Day Observed at Nagsankar Temple with Awareness and Conservation Activities