World Turtle Day Observed at Nagsankar Temple with Awareness and Conservation Activities

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: World Turtle Day 2026 was observed at Nagsankar Temple, Sootea, Biswanath on Saturday through an awareness programme, student exposure visit, cultural activities, and a turtle habitat cleaning drive. The programme was organised by Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation India (TSAFI) in collaboration with Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagsankar Temple Management Committee. 40 students of Classes VIII and IX from Chariali Girls' Higher Secondary School participated in the programme along with their nodal teacher Dhrubajyoti Bora. Throughout the event, students actively took part in awareness discussions, cleaning activities, nature learning sessions, and cultural performances based on wildlife and environmental themes.

Nagsankar Temple is known across Assam as an important refuge for freshwater turtles, including the Critically Endangered Black Softshell Turtle (Nilssonia nigricans). The temple ponds continue to hold immense ecological and cultural value and are regarded as one of the most significant temple-based turtle conservation sites in the state. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika sent a video message conveying his best wishes for the success of the event. In his message, he appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department and TSAFI towards turtle conservation and highlighted the importance of observing World Turtle Day. Neeraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur attended the awareness programme. While interacting with the students, he spoke about Assam's importance for turtle and aquatic biodiversity. He mentioned that out of the 32 turtle species found in India, 21 species are recorded from Assam, and among them, 12 species are found in and around Nagsankar. He said this makes Assam one of the most important hotspots for freshwater turtle diversity in the country. Representatives from the Forest Department were present throughout the programme and participated in the activities. Among others present were Rajib Boruah, secretary of Nagsankar Temple Management Committee, and Lochon Borah, president of Agnigar Natghar, Nagsankar.

Upamanyu Chakraborty, Coordinator of the India Turtle Conservation Program under TSA Foundation India, spoke on the ecological importance of freshwater turtles and the long-term conservation work being carried out across Assam. He stated that continuous conservation research, habitat protection, and awareness programmes working hand in hand have helped improve the population status of the Black Softshell Turtle and several other freshwater turtle species across the Brahmaputra and Kaziranga landscape, which is now becoming visible through field surveys and monitoring.

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