Assam: Handloom & Textiles Fair begins at Bokakhat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: State Handloom-Textile Fair began in Bokakhat on Monday. The fair began at the public playground of Bokakhat under the initiative of Rabha Hasong Regional Weavers and Artists Cooperative Federation Limited (RRAWFED), Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Dudhnai, and the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The 14-day fair was inaugurated by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in- Charge of Bokakhat Sub-District, Siddhartha Shankar Sonowal, who was present as the chief guest.

Saiful Islam, Managing Director of the Handloom and Weavers’ Cooperative Limited of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, said the fair would provide a platform to enable weavers and those associated with handlooms to become self-reliant. Weavers will be able to connect directly with customers through this fair, which will help weavers improve the sales of their products. Apart from several states of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana, etc., weavers associated with handlooms in almost all the districts of Assam are participating in this fair. A total of 60 outlets have been set up at the fair.

Various products made from Assam silk and endi will also be displayed at the fair. Apart from textiles, various products produced from handicrafts like jute, cane, bamboo, etc. will also be available at this fair. With the aim of providing a platform for weavers and artisans from across the country and states to showcase their products, this State Handloom-Textile Fair, 2023–24, will continue until February 25 at the public playground of Bokakhat.

