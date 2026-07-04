Assam: Haribhakta Katuwal’s 92nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated in Margherita

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DIGBOI: The 92nd birth anniversary of legendary Nepali poet Haribhakta Katuwal was celebrated with literary fervour and cultural vibrancy at Gorkha Bhawan, Ketetong, Margherita, on Thursday. The daylong programme was jointly organised by Purvodaya Sahitya Parivar Assam, Jagun and Angalo Prakashan, Pawai Bangaon, bringing together poets, writers, artistes, and literature enthusiasts from across the region.

Addressing the gathering, eminent poets and literary personalities highlighted Haribhakta Katuwal’s enduring literary legacy and paid tribute to the contributions of the departed litterateurs.

Meanwhile, the organisers honoured the families of the eight deceased literary personalities with mementoes, traditional phulam gamosas and certificates of recognition.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Vishnu Mandir Committee, Digboi, also observed the 92nd birth anniversary of Haribhakta Katuwal at its temple premises with a commemorative programme attended by members of the Nepali community, devotees, and literature enthusiasts. The gathering paid floral tributes to the celebrated poet and reflected on his invaluable contribution to Nepali literature, reaffirming his enduring legacy among the community.

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