Assam: HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri Hosts Freshers Social 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Freshers Social 2026 was organised at HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, on Saturday.

As scheduled, a cleanliness drive was organised on Saturday morning under the initiative of the Students’ Union and NSS group. The college flag was hoisted by Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri. Smiti tarpan was offered by Bipin Dutta, President of the College Management Committee, while swahid tarpan was offered by Bedanta Hazarika, Vice-President of the Students’ Union. The open session was organised at the Hudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium of the college, with Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah presiding over the session. Trishna Priya Borah and Priyanka Dutta, both students of the college, anchored the programme.

Goutam Dowerah, General Secretary of the Students’ Union, delivered the welcome address. Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah also addressed the gathering.

Kaushik Nandan Barua, a popular young novelist and subject teacher at Durlabh Chandra Gogoi Higher Secondary School, Gaurisagar, was present as the keynote speaker. His address drew the attention of the students, teaching staff and guests present in the auditorium. In memory of the late Padmeswar Gogoi, father of Manashi Gogoi, Vice-Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, an award was presented to the best graduate since 2022. This year, Sujata Borah of the English Department received the award. Manashi Gogoi presented her with a cheque for Rs 10,000, a citation, a packet of books and a memento.

Students who secured first division in the HSLC and HS Final examinations in 2025-26 and subsequently took admission to HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, were felicitated with a file and a certificate. The closing remarks were delivered by Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri. An interaction between new and senior students was also organised.

Popular singer Nilakshi Neog performed during the cultural evening.

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