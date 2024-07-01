Assam: HCDG College to celebrate Diamond jubilee year in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, will celebrate its foundation day and Diamond Jubilee Year programme on July 1, 2024. As per the schedule, the programme will start with a cleanliness drive and sapling antations.The open session will be organised, and the retired professors, employees, and former students will have a familiar discussion. Dr. Pitambar Deva Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, will be the chief guest and inaugurate the programme.

