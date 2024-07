A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Bamrajabari High School completed 50 glorious years, and the golden jubilee year programme was organised on June 28. On this occasion, 50 specific people in the area hoisted 50 flags. The smiti tarpan (tribute) was offered by Neelima Dutta, the founder and retired meadmistress of the school.

