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Assam: HCDG College to observe 61st foundation day in Demow

The HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, will observe its 61st foundation day on July 1, 2026, with a day-long programme.
HCDG College
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A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, will observe its 61st foundation day on July 1, 2026, with a day-long programme. It is the only higher educational institution in the greater Nitai Panidehing area. As per the schedule, the programme will start with sapling plantation, which will be followed by several other programmes. An open session will also be organized. During the evening, earthen lamps will be lit on the campus of the College.

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Foundation day celebration
HCDG College
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