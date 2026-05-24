HCDG College Observes National Anti-Terrorism Day with Awareness Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The National Anti-Terrorism Day was observed by the Department of Political Science, HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, in collaboration with the Campus Film Society of the College in the Conference Hall 1 on Thursday. The programme started with a brief introductory speech delivered by Dr Gitamoni Handique Gogoi, HOD of Political Science Department, HCDG College, followed by the screening of the movie, ‘The Attacks of 26/11.’ Bitul Saikia, Assistant Professor of the Political Science Department of the college, highlighted the background of the movie and Dr Satyadeep Lahkar shed light on the dynamics of global terrorism.

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