Assam: Head-On Collision Between Auto And Pickup Truck Claims Five Lives In Cachar

SILCHAR: In a fatal incident, five people were tragically killed in a deadly road accident involving two vehicles in Assam's Cachar district today.

The life-ending mishap took place at Ranight on the Silchar-Kalain Road and it unfolded after a Bolero pickup truck collided head-on with a passenger auto.

The impact of the crash was so severe that it claimed the lives of all five passengers traveling in the auto during the fatal collision.

A tense situation erupted in the aftermath of the accident as locals voiced their anger over the persisting road safety issues occurring in the area.