Assam: Head-On Collision Between Auto And Pickup Truck Claims Five Lives In Cachar

SILCHAR: In a fatal incident, five people were tragically killed in a deadly road accident involving two vehicles in Assam's Cachar district today.
The life-ending mishap took place at Ranight on the Silchar-Kalain Road and it unfolded after a Bolero pickup truck collided head-on with a passenger auto.
The impact of the crash was so severe that it claimed the lives of all five passengers traveling in the auto during the fatal collision.
A tense situation erupted in the aftermath of the accident as locals voiced their anger over the persisting road safety issues occurring in the area.
Infuriated by the rise in road mishaps, the agitators blocked the Silchar-Kalain link road demanding immediate action and safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.
Law enforcement authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact reason behind this crash, following the immediate deployment of emergency services.
