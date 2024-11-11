Assam's Dibrugarh And Tinsukia Brought To A Standstill As Protests Over ST Status Delay Intensify

DIBRUGARH: A 12-hour bandh in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district of Assam called by Moran and Motok organisations demanding ST status for the two communities has disrupted daily life on November 11.
Daily activities have been paralyzed as all business establishments, offices and other institutions have remain closed.
Amidst escalating protests due to the prolonged delays in the recognition process, thousands of angry demonstrators blocked the main roads in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia towns.
The agitators restricted vehicular movement along the national highways despite the imposition of prohibitory orders by the district administrations under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in entire districts.
Protesters assembled in large numbers to enforce the 12-hour bandh from 5 am called by All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS).
These actions are a direct violation of the district administrations' orders issued on Sunday night, prohibiting any forceful bandh call, road blockage, picketing, burning of tyres and carrying of inflammable items.
Roadblocks, tyre burnings, and widespread disruptions were reported as demonstrators sought to express their frustration and push for immediate action on their demands. The police fired two rounds in the air to disperse bandh supporters on Makum-Tinsukia bypass, an official said.
