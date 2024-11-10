Assam: Head-On Collision Between Bus And Scooter In Jorhat Claims One Life, Several Injured

JORHAT: A fatal road accident has claimed one life and injured several others in Assam's Jorhat district on the morning of November 10.

The tragic road mishap occurred at Nirmal Chariali in the early hours of Sunday when an Amarnath passenger bus traveling from Bhogdoi Bridge to Jorhat collided head-on with a two-wheeler en route from Jorhat to Sivasagar.

The scooter was carrying three women and a young child at the time of the incident. A woman identified as Junu Begum from Golaghat succumbed to her injuries while being transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). She had been living in a rented accommodation on Kabarsthan Road in Jorhat.